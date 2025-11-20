Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Post, VTC Forge Partnership To Boost Digital Commerce Skills


2025-11-20 08:14:06
Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) – The International E-commerce and Logistics Academy at the Jordan Post Company and the Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) signed a cooperation agreement to strengthen a strategic partnership in training, education, and professional development through advanced programs in e-commerce, logistics, digital marketing, and modern management.
Jordan Post said in a statement on Thursday that the agreement, signed by Academy Director General Hanadi Tayeb and VTC Director General Ahmad Gharaibeh, seeks to design flexible and applicable training programs that combine theory with hands-on practice, helping bridge the gap between training outcomes and labor market needs.
The agreement also includes cooperation in organizing workshops, specialized courses, and accredited professional certificates, in addition to developing training content that keeps pace with rapid developments in digital commerce and logistics in line with the Economic Modernization Vision.

