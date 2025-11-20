Zain Group Ranked Regional Leader In Child Rights For 3Rd Year

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) – Zain Group announced its upgrade in the latest international ranking after winning the regional Leader in the Global Child Forum's The State of Children's Rights and Business 2025 Benchmark, for the third consecutive year.In a statement on Thursday, Zain Jordan said the recognition in the Regional Leadership category came under the "2025 State of Children's Rights and Business Benchmark."In this context, the telecom comapny's score rose to 8.5 points in acknowledgment of its contributions to protecting child rights across regional markets and its initiatives to embed child protection into all operations.The company noted online child safety is "a top priority," especially as estimates indicate that more than 30 percent of internet users are children.While broader access to broadband services is expected to increase this rate, the company affirmed its commitment to achieving UN Sustainable Development Goal 16.2, which aims to end all forms of violence against children.Zain Group's Chief Sustainability Officer, Jennifer Suleiman, said child safety online remains a "core priority" for the telecom provider, supported by "clear policies, strong governance and dedicated initiatives."