Quicklaunch Analytics Introduces Foundation Pack, Accelerating Enterprise Analytics With AI-Ready Infrastructure For Power BI

"Ignite Enterprise Intelligence with QuickLaunch Analytics"QuickLaunch Analytics launches Foundation Pack, a pre-built analytics infrastructure that unifies enterprise data, deploys governed Power BI reporting, and reduces implementation timelines by 40-60%. Organizations achieve faster time-to-insight with automated pipelines, cloud-native data lakehouse architecture, and enterprise-grade governance.

Soquel, CA - Nov 20, 2025 - QuickLaunch Analytics, a provider of modern enterprise analytics solutions, today announced the launch of the QuickLaunch Foundation Pack, a pre-built, AI-ready analytics infrastructure designed to accelerate enterprise data strategies. The Foundation Pack enables organizations to unify disconnected data, deploy governed, self-service analytics, and achieve faster time-to-insight, reducing implementation timelines.

The QuickLaunch Foundation Pack equips enterprises with the essential building blocks of a modern analytics platform, combining automated data pipelines, a cloud-native data lakehouse, and an enterprise analytics framework for scalable Power BI reporting. By consolidating these capabilities into a single toolkit, QuickLaunch eliminates the high costs, risks, and resource demands of traditional analytics projects.

“Too many organizations struggle with slow implementations and disjointed data strategies that drain resources without delivering results,” said Richard Yonkers, CRO of QuickLaunch Analytics.“With the Foundation Pack, we're giving enterprises a smarter path; an accelerated, governed, and AI-ready analytics platform that delivers measurable business value in weeks, not years.”

A Complete Enterprise Analytics Core

The QuickLaunch Foundation Pack provides:



Automated Data Pipelines to connect ERP, CRM, and operational systems, ensuring consistent, validated data without manual extraction.

Cloud-Native Data Lakehouse architectures on Microsoft Fabric or Databricks, complete with audit automation, schema management, and enterprise-grade governance. Enterprise Analytics Framework with pre-built Power BI semantic models, centralized business logic, fiscal calendars, and role-based security for governed self-service analytics.

This pre-engineered solution helps enterprises lower their total cost of ownership by 40–60%, reduce reliance on specialized data engineers, and empower business teams with secure, governed access to trusted insights.

Proven Business Outcomes

Enterprises leveraging the Foundation Pack have already achieved measurable results, including a 42% reduction in month-end close reporting time, identification of $15.2 million in inventory optimization opportunities, and more than $4 million in annual waste reduction.

“The product is a game changer for JDE users trying to move into the data driven world,” said Bill Sandblom, CIO of The International Group Inc.“It has greatly advanced our organizations trip towards being a digital company.”

Designed for the Future of Enterprise Analytics

Targeted at mid-market and enterprise organizations with Microsoft investments, the Foundation Pack addresses common challenges of data silos, governance gaps, and prolonged implementation cycles. Its extensible architecture ensures that enterprises not only achieve near-term ROI but also lay the foundation for future AI-driven analytics.

Availability

The QuickLaunch Foundation Pack is available immediately. Enterprises can schedule a discovery call or demo at .

About QuickLaunch Analytics

QuickLaunch Analytics provides a complete enterprise analytics platform that empowers organizations to transform complex, siloed data into trusted, actionable insights. Its flagship Foundation Pack and Application Pack solutions integrate ERP, CRM, and operational data into a unified, governed, and AI-ready architecture. By combining automated pipelines, modern data lakehouse infrastructure, and pre-built Power BI models, QuickLaunch helps enterprises reduce analytics costs, accelerate time-to-insight, and enable scalable, self-service analytics adoption.

For more information, visit .