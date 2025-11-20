Plusx Electric Launches Stress-Free Charging Solution For UAE's Growing EV Community

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 20, 2025 1:11 am - PlusX Electric offers smart EV charging in Dubai: doorstep service, PowerPods, emergency assist & charger installs. Charge anytime, anywhere.

Dubai, UAE - PlusX Electric, a leader in innovative EV mobility services, has introduced a brand-new convenience-driven solution for electric vehicle owners across the UAE, the EV Pickup & Drop-Off Charging Service. Designed for today's fast-paced lifestyle, the service provides a seamless, time-saving way to get your EV fully charged without ever visiting a public charging station.

With this launch, EV owners can now book a pickup at their preferred time and location through the PlusX app. A trained PlusX team member arrives at the scheduled time, collects the EV, charges it at a nearby station, and returns it fully charged within approximately 3 hours.

This service eliminates one of the UAE's biggest EV challenges, long queues, waiting times, and the inconvenience of public charging points.

A Smarter, Effortless Way to Charge

Whether you're heading to a movie, sitting in a business meeting, shopping at a mall, or simply relaxing at home, your EV can be charged in the background without interrupting your routine.

Key Features of the Pickup & Drop-Off Service

On-Demand Booking via the PlusX app

Fast 3-Hour Turnaround for a fully charged vehicle

Perfect for users who can't wait at public stations

Ideal for Dubai's extreme weather and peak-hour congestion

Suitable for individuals, families, and corporate fleets

Supporting the UAE's Rapid Shift Toward Electric Mobility

"As EV adoption grows quickly across the UAE, convenience is no longer a luxury, it's a necessity,” said the PlusX Electric team.“This new pickup and drop-off service ensures EV owners never waste time charging. Your life continues, and your EV gets charged in the background."

The service is designed especially for EV owners who:

1. Don't have access to home charging

2. Prefer not to wait in queues

3. Want fast, trusted, and professional charging

4. Need a reliable charging option before long drives

5. Now Available Across Dubai

The Pickup & Drop-Off Charging Service is live and ready to book through the PlusX Electric App.

Just book? go about your day? get your EV delivered fully charged.

It's the UAE's most convenient EV charging experience.

About PlusX Electric

PlusX Electric is one of the UAE's leading EV mobility solution providers, offering portable charging, doorstep charging, EV roadside assistance, jump-start support, real-time EV charger locator, EV insurance options, and now the EV Pickup & Drop-Off Charging Service. The brand is committed to simplifying EV ownership and creating a future where charging is effortless, efficient, and accessible.

For media inquiries or partnerships:

+971 54 279 6424

PlusX Electric App - Download Today from App store or Play Store.

Visit: