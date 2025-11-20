Climate Green Melbourne Highlights: VEU Upgrades Are Not Just For Homeowners - Tenants Qualify Too

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 20, 2025 1:20 am - The company is dedicated to helping Victorians reduce their energy costs, increase comfort, and transition to greener living.

Climate Green Melbourne, a leading accredited provider under the Victorian Energy Upgrades (VEU) Program, is correcting a common misunderstanding among Victorians: energy-efficient upgrades are not exclusive to homeowners.

With landlord approval, tenants can also access a wide range of VEU-eligible upgrades and enjoy the same energy savings.

As energy prices continue to rise, renters across the state are seeking ways to cut bills and improve comfort in their homes. Climate Green is stepping forward to raise awareness and ensure tenants understand their full eligibility under the VEU scheme.

“Many people assume these rebates are only available to property owners, but that's simply not the case,” said the Climate Green Melbourne Team.“With landlord consent, renters can install energy-efficient upgrades and benefit from lower energy costs and a more sustainable home environment.”

Upgrades Tenants Can Apply For

With appropriate landlord permission, tenants may qualify for rebates on:

Reverse-cycle air conditioning systems

Heat pump hot water units

LED lighting upgrades

Draught-proofing and sealing products

Approved energy-efficient appliances

Other VEU-approved upgrade options

These installations reduce energy use, improve comfort, and support Victoria's transition to a greener future.

Why This Matters for Renters and Landlords

Lower energy bills for tenants

Improved comfort and overall living experience

Reduced carbon footprint

Increased value and efficiency of the property

Government-backed financial savings for both parties

Climate Green Melbourne manages the entire process - from checking eligibility to handling all compliance documentation - making it simple for tenants and landlords to complete upgrades with full confidence.

Encouraging Better Communication Between Tenants and Landlords

Climate Green recommends tenants speak with their landlords early to explore upgrade options. With no income limits and a broad list of eligible upgrades, both parties stand to gain long-term benefits from participating in the VEU program.

About Climate Green Melbourne

Climate Green Melbourne is a fully accredited provider delivering VEU-approved energy-efficient upgrades including air conditioning, heat pumps, efficient lighting, and more. The company is committed to helping Victorian households reduce energy costs, improve comfort, and adopt sustainable living practices.

Media Contact

1300 001 690

...