Finraja Launches Expert Services To Help Startups Secure The Incubation Center Subsidy

Nagpur, India - 20 November 2025

Finraja Consultancy, a leading name in government subsidy advisory, today announced the launch of its specialized consulting services designed to help apparel startups, textile entrepreneurs, and implementing agencies fully leverage the Incubation Center Subsidy under the Ministry of Textiles' incubation scheme.

The incubation center subsidy has emerged as a transformative opportunity for the Indian apparel and textile sector. With grant support of up to?12.93 crore per incubation center, this initiative empowers entrepreneurs with plug-and-play infrastructure, skill development, design services, and global market exposure.

A High-Impact Scheme for Apparel Entrepreneurship

The Ministry of Textiles' incubation scheme provides:

.100% grant for infrastructure (up to?12 crore)

.?31 lakh per incubate for capacity building & linkages

.?4.31 crore support per startup, including machinery, training, EDP, design, and market access

.Skill development for 200 garment workers per incubate

.Domestic and international exhibition participation

With structured financial backing and world-class infrastructure, the scheme aims to boost entrepreneurship, strengthen exports, and generate large-scale employment in India's textile ecosystem.

“Our mission is to simplify the entire subsidy process for apparel entrepreneurs. The incubation center subsidy is a powerful opportunity our role is to ensure businesses don't miss out due to paperwork or compliance mistakes,” said a spokesperson from Finraja.

Eligible Incubates:

.Textile/apparel/fashion degree or diploma holders

.First-generation entrepreneurs

.Designpreneurs and innovators

Eligible PIAs:

.SPVs of Textile Parks under SITP

.State Industrial Development Corporations

.SEZ developers

.Industry associations

Driving Employment & Global Competitiveness:

With skill training, design innovation support, and market linkages, the subsidy ensures entrepreneurs build strong, scalable, and globally competitive apparel businesses. Finraja helps applicants align training, budgeting, and compliance with government standards maximizing success rates.

About Finraja Consultancy:

Finraja Consultancy is India's trusted subsidy advisory firm, helping businesses secure government financial assistance across manufacturing, agriculture, textiles, food processing, and infrastructure. With deep policy expertise and an execution-driven approach, Finraja ensures clients maximize eligible benefits with precision and compliance.

