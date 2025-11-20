403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
A1qa Named Finalist At The European Software Testing Awards 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) a1qa is honored to be named a finalist at the European Software Testing Awards 2025 in the Leading Vendor - Service Delivery & Consulting category - a recognition that reinforces its role as a trusted leader in software quality assurance.
Finalists are selected by a panel of seasoned industry experts based on several key criteria: alignment with client goals, cost-effective delivery of impactful QA solutions, strategic value for money, and the strength of client relationships.
This achievement underscores a1qa's commitment to excellence in both service and consulting. With clients across 39 countries and all-encompassing manual and automated QA, the company adapts to any time zone or clients' business needs. Backed by 15+ testing hubs worldwide, it brings together deep engineering expertise, advanced technologies, and ISO-certified processes to deliver high-quality solutions across 10+ industries.
To stay ahead of the curve, a1qa invests in proprietary R&D labs and Centers of Excellence, continuously accumulating technical knowledge and crafting proper AI-driven QA solutions for more efficient testing processes, faster releases, and consistent quality. At the same time, its in-house a1qa academy ensures teams are equipped with practical skills and methodologies to excel in real-world projects.
Natali Figurovskaya, Head of marketing at a1qa, shares her insights:
"This nomination reflects our team's dedication to delivering exceptional QA services and our ongoing mission to help global businesses achieve greater reliability, agility, and impact through smarter QA practices."
About a1qa
With 20+ years of experience, a1qa provides comprehensive QA services to global clients, including Fortune 500 enterprises, across a variety of industries: software development, gaming, telecom, BFSI, eHealth, eCommerce, eLearning, and more. Over 1,000 specialists help customers achieve tangible business and operational benefits - accelerating time to market, reducing costs, and enhancing technical health of the software. a1qa's quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and ISO 14001.
Finalists are selected by a panel of seasoned industry experts based on several key criteria: alignment with client goals, cost-effective delivery of impactful QA solutions, strategic value for money, and the strength of client relationships.
This achievement underscores a1qa's commitment to excellence in both service and consulting. With clients across 39 countries and all-encompassing manual and automated QA, the company adapts to any time zone or clients' business needs. Backed by 15+ testing hubs worldwide, it brings together deep engineering expertise, advanced technologies, and ISO-certified processes to deliver high-quality solutions across 10+ industries.
To stay ahead of the curve, a1qa invests in proprietary R&D labs and Centers of Excellence, continuously accumulating technical knowledge and crafting proper AI-driven QA solutions for more efficient testing processes, faster releases, and consistent quality. At the same time, its in-house a1qa academy ensures teams are equipped with practical skills and methodologies to excel in real-world projects.
Natali Figurovskaya, Head of marketing at a1qa, shares her insights:
"This nomination reflects our team's dedication to delivering exceptional QA services and our ongoing mission to help global businesses achieve greater reliability, agility, and impact through smarter QA practices."
About a1qa
With 20+ years of experience, a1qa provides comprehensive QA services to global clients, including Fortune 500 enterprises, across a variety of industries: software development, gaming, telecom, BFSI, eHealth, eCommerce, eLearning, and more. Over 1,000 specialists help customers achieve tangible business and operational benefits - accelerating time to market, reducing costs, and enhancing technical health of the software. a1qa's quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and ISO 14001.
Company:-a1qa
User:- a1qa software testing company
Email:[email protected]
Phone:-7202075122Url:- a1q
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment