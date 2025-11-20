403
Softaken Launches EML Converter V7.0 With Multi-Language Support
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Softaken, a well-known name in the Software development space, has launched a new version of EML Converter 7.0! In this new version of the tool, Softaken has successfully conquered the language barrier by offering support for over 20 languages, which means that you can use the tool in your own native language, wherever you are from, whether in Asia, Europe, Africa, or America!
This is a huge step for us, the team at Softaken, with the goal of providing user-friendly email conversion software that can benefit individuals and organizations globally. With the new language support feature, you can run the software in your preferred language, resulting in smoother, more precise, and enhanced intuitive EML conversion. Softaken is looking to reduce the issues that many non-English speaking users experience when encountering challenges while dealing with technical tools for the first time when language is an issue. With localized interfaces in widely used languages such as Spanish, French, Hindi, Japanese, Mandarin, Arabic, Portuguese, and more, our EML Converter 7.0 software delivers the best experience to you across the continents with all its advanced features included, which are listed below.
* Easily moves EML to multiple other formats like PST, NSF, TGZ, MBOX, MSG, MHTML, and more.
* Preserves all EML email metadata, structure, properties, and hierarchy throughout the process.
* Offers a multilingual interface with 20+ language options.
* Maintains full security and privacy of original file data without any alteration.
* Supports all versions of Windows and popular email clients.
* Gives multiple filter options like file or folder mode, data preview, and customized output location.
* Can handle bulk and batch of EML files all in one go without any file size restriction.
"We were focused on making email conversion faster and easier for all users when we created EML Converter 7.0. That offers support to more than 20 languages, anyone can convert EML files easily and safely with one click - no questions, no waiting, no language issues." - CEO, Softaken
Overview of Accessibility
You can access the updated 7.0 version of Softaken EML Converter on the official website. The application is available worldwide. It also presents two versions to its users, one is fully functional, packed with all advanced and efficient features, and comes with lifetime validity, while the other is a no-cost demo, which works well with some reservations and offers all the advanced features. You can evaluate both versions and decide which one works well for you.
Website link:
Company name: Softaken
Email: [email protected]
User:- Danial Carter
Email:[email protected]Url:-
