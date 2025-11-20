403
Amity University Online Launches The World's First School Of AI To Bridge India's Skill Gap
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida/ New Delhi, 20th Nov 2025: In a world rapidly transformed by Artificial Intelligence, Amity University Online takes the lead by launching the School of AI, the first of its kind globally. The initiative is designed to make AI learning inclusive, intuitive, and deeply relevant for professionals across industries and levels of experience.
According to the India Skills Report 2026, India's employability rate has risen to 56.35%, yet only 1 in 5 youth have participated in any form of AI-related skilling. As industries accelerate automation, non-technical professionals represent India's largest untapped AI-ready talent pool, a gap the School of AI aims to close.
As India accounts for 16% of the world's AI talent, the School of AI builds on this momentum by translating AI concepts into domain-specific outcomes for sectors like BFSI, healthcare, HR, and education. The rising employability of non-engineering professionals builds the foundation to amplify the impact of AI across industries, from manufacturing floors and hospitals to classrooms, boardrooms, and banks.
The School of AI introduces 11 short, certificate programs that combine flexible, self-paced learning with live interactive sessions led by industry leaders and AI practitioners every fortnight. These courses will further be expanded to cover more domains, bridging the gap between conceptual knowledge and real-world impact, without needing to code, not just understanding what AI can do, but more importantly, how it can be applied in their specific domains.
"Artificial Intelligence is now about more than automating tasks. It is re-wiring identity, roles, pedagogy, expectations, skills, and institutional behavior," said Ajit Chauhan, Chairman, Amity University Online. "Through the School of AI, we want to humanise the way AI is taught and understood to make it less about algorithms and more about possibilities. Whether you are a teacher, a doctor, an HR professional, or a CEO, AI will soon become a natural extension of how we think and work. Our vision is to make every learner fluent in the language of AI, not as a machine's language, but as a human one."
The launch of the School of AI underscores Amity University Online's commitment to shaping future-ready talent, blending innovation with empathy, and technology with purpose. With this, the focus will be on expanding the application of AI in non-technical roles, enabling professionals to become more productive, creative, and stress-free without needing to code while maintaining the centrality of human learning. By widening the reach of AI to non-technical sectors, Amity Online aims to ensure that the benefits of intelligent technologies are not confined to a few but shared by all.
About Amity University Online:
Amity University Online is India's leading online education platform, dedicated to providing globally recognized degrees, professional programs, and future-focused certifications. With a learner-first approach and a commitment to innovation, Amity University Online continues to empower individuals and organizations to thrive in the digital economy.
