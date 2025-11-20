Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Strongly Denounces Israeli PM's Visit To Occupied Syria


2025-11-20 08:12:04
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday strongly condemned the Israeli occupation prime minister's entry, with several aides, into occupied Syrian territory, calling it a blatant violation of Syria's sovereignty, a clear breach of international law, and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.
In a statement, the ministry reiterated Kuwait's full support for Syria's independence and sovereignty over all its territory.
It urged the Security Council to uphold its responsibilities by ensuring full compliance with international legitimacy resolutions, especially the 1974 ceasefire agreement, and called for stopping ongoing Israeli attacks on Syrian territory and other countries in the region. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

