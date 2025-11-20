Hotpack Wins Dubai Chamber ESG Label Award In Advanced Category, Being Ranked Among Top Performers In Sustainability

Dubai, UAE - November 19,2025: Hotpack, the UAE-based global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, has been awarded the Dubai Chamber of Commerce ESG Label in the Advanced category, achieving an outstanding overall score of 87 per cent in the Chamber's comprehensive Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) assessment, which evaluates companies on sustainability performance, ethical governance, and social responsibility. This score is considered to be among the best performances.

This milestone reinforces Hotpack's position as one of the region's most sustainability-driven organisations and reflects the company's commitment to embedding ESG principles across every level of its operations. The recognition follows Hotpack's recent achievement of the EcoVadis Gold Certification, placing the company in the top five per cent of assessed companies worldwide, a testament to its global leadership in responsible business practices.

Awarded by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce's Centre for Responsible Business, the ESG Label is designed to encourage companies to adopt practices that positively impact society and the environment while strengthening good governance. Hotpack's strong performance reflects comprehensive initiatives undertaken across all three ESG pillars.

Speaking about the ESG label, Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chamber of Commerce, commented,“The Dubai Chamber of Commerce ESG Label reflects our firm commitment to supporting institutions in adopting more sustainable, inclusive, and competitive business models. It provides a strategic framework that motivates companies to embrace responsible corporate practices that enhance transparency and reinforce the principles of good governance within their operations, contributing to the competitiveness of Dubai's business community both regionally and globally.”

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, Group CEO & Managing Director of Hotpack Global, said,“We are honoured to receive the Dubai Chamber of Commerce ESG Label in the Advanced category. This recognition underscores our long-standing commitment to sustainability and responsible growth. Achieving an 87 per cent score highlights the dedication of our teams across the organisation, who continue to push boundaries in environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and ethical governance.”

Across the environmental pillar, Hotpack earned high scores for its adoption of renewable materials such as PLA (Polylactic Acid), a biodegradable plant-based bioplastic, expansion of solar panel integrations across major facilities, advanced waste-management systems, and its sustainable transportation policy aimed at reducing emissions. These efforts reflect Hotpack's broader strategy to support national and global climate targets through actionable, measurable changes.

On the social front, the assessment recognised the company's comprehensive employee-centric initiatives, including the Hotpack Happiness Programme, strengthened workplace health and safety practices, and enhanced human-rights due diligence. These initiatives reinforce Hotpack's belief that employee well-being is a core driver of organisational resilience and long-term success.

In the governance pillar, Hotpack was acknowledged for its strengthened risk-management frameworks, rigorous supplier audits, robust whistleblowing and anti-bribery policies, and upgraded compliance mechanisms that ensure business integrity across its global network.

“The ESG Label validates the systems, policies, and culture we have built over the years,” Mr. Abdul Jebbar added.“Our focus remains on continuous improvement, strengthening transparency, elevating sustainability performance, and collaborating closely with customers, suppliers, and regulators to drive meaningful impact across our value chain.”

Hotpack's achievement also demonstrates the value of robust ESG benchmarking. The company encourages other businesses in the region to pursue the Dubai Chamber of Commerce ESG Label to enhance trust, validate sustainability performance, and align internal teams around measurable goals that support long-term responsible growth.

The company will continue to advance sustainability across its operations, guided by its belief that ESG excellence is not a standalone effort, but a culture that energises innovation, strengthens stakeholder confidence, and supports long-term competitiveness in the UAE and beyond.

