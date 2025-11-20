Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Highlights Innovative Vision And Pioneering Initiatives At Knowledge Summit 2025

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)
Dubai, UAE - 19 November 2025: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is participating in the tenth edition of the Knowledge Summit 2025, organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme on 19 and 20 November. During the summit, the Library will review its latest initiatives and projects in the fields of knowledge, innovation, and digital transformation. This participation reflects its pioneering role and experience in culture and knowledge. Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member at Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, emphasised that the Library aims to transform knowledge into a strategic tool that empowers individuals and society to innovate and excel. AlMazrooei said: 'The Library's efforts extend to building an integrated knowledge system that supports research, education, and digital culture, and enhances Dubai's position as a global hub for knowledge and innovation. Through our participation in the Knowledge Summit, we aim to create a sustainable environment that enables future generations to explore creativity and knowledge, and stay abreast of global digital transformations.' The MBRL team is reviewing the Library's major digital infrastructure developments, through a comprehensive presentation of the databases that include more than 1.3 billion electronic resources, including books, periodicals, multimedia and academic references, covering various fields of science and knowledge Library is presenting a detailed overview of the Knowledge Horizons initiative, launched in collaboration with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai. The initiative aims to enable school students to access five digital databases. It has benefitted more than 8,600 students in its first phase. Furthermore, the Library is also showcasing its Digitisation Lab, which digitises rare books, manuscripts, and ancient documents according to international standards. This supports the Library's efforts to preserve cultural heritage for future generations, providing a secure digital copy that can be used for research and studies, while also supporting heritage preservation efforts and making it accessible to the public in a modern and user-friendly format, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is highlighting its membership statistics, which include 2,500 active members across six membership categories: Standard, Individual, Student, Children, Digital, Seniors and People of Determination, and Corporate Memberships. Each membership offers tailored benefits, including access to physical and digital collections, borrowing privileges, database access, and additional services designed to meet the needs of different user groups. The Library is also showcasing its cultural activities, as it plays a leading role in organising diverse community events-workshops, lectures, exhibitions, and book-related activities. Through these activities, it demonstrates commitment to enriching culture, fostering engagement, and bridging knowledge with the public, serving as a dynamic platform for innovation, learning, and creativity. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library serves as a comprehensive knowledge platform, combining the preservation of cultural heritage with modern digitisation, and empowering the community to access local and global sources of knowledge. This platform reflects the Library's vision of fostering Dubai's position as a regional and global hub for knowledge and innovation, while creating a stimulating environment for current and future generations to learn and be creative.
