Masdar And Tadweer Group To Develop Abu Dhabi's First Commercial-Scale Waste-To-Sustainable Aviation Fuel Project



Signing of agreement follows successful completion of study to demonstrate viability of developing large-scale Waste-to-SAF initiative in Abu Dhabi

Project will convert approximately 500,000 tons of biomass and urban solid waste per year into SAF via waste gasification

Project will utilize green hydrogen produced by renewable energy-powered electrolysis

Agreement reinforces Tadweer Group's commitment to unlocking the value of waste and harnessing it as energy source Project will support UAE's clean energy and net-zero strategies, contributing to the decarbonization of one of the world's largest aviation hubs

Abu Dhabi, UAE - November 20, 2025: Masdar, a global clean energy leader and a pioneer in green hydrogen, and Tadweer Group, a driving force in unlocking the value of waste, today announced the signing of a Joint Development Agreement (JDA). This agreement aims to progress the development of the first commercial-scale Waste-to-Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) project in Abu Dhabi.

Located in Abu Dhabi, the plant will covert around 500,000 tons of waste into SAF per year, using a hybrid production pathway that combines renewable energy-powered electrolysis producing green hydrogen and waste gasification turning syngas into SAF through various proven chemical processes.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer at Masdar, said: 'Masdar is committed to accelerating the global energy transformation through partnerships and delivering innovative solutions that meet customer needs. This project will advance the UAE's leadership in sustainable aviation, supporting the growth of a sector critical to the nation's economic development, while driving its decarbonization. We look forward to working closely with Tadweer Group to bring this project to fruition and deliver tangible emissions reductions for the UAE and beyond.'

Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tadweer Group, said: 'This agreement marks a pivotal step in Tadweer Group's mission to unlock waste as a valuable resource with the potential to be converted to key energy resources. Partnering with Masdar, we are advancing the UAE's leadership in clean energy innovation by transforming waste into SAF, a vital product for maintaining a cleaner environment. Together, we are showcasing the incredible potential of waste and contributing to the nation's Net Zero ambitions, setting a benchmark for sustainable transformation worldwide.'

Once operational, the project is expected to serve multiple markets, positioning Abu Dhabi as a regional hub for SAF and supporting the decarbonization of a sector that accounted for over 18 percent of the UAE's GDP in 2023, according to IATA data. SAF has the potential to reduce lifecycle carbon emissions by up to 80 percent compared with conventional jet fuel, according to International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates.

The project also represents a key step toward delivering on several strategic national priorities, including the UAE General Policy for SAF, Abu Dhabi's Low-Carbon Hydrogen Policy, the National Hydrogen Strategy, the Abu Dhabi Climate Change Strategy, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

By transforming waste into clean energy, the project will also contribute to Tadweer Group's strategic ambition of diverting 80 percent of waste from Abu Dhabi landfills by 2030, and creating new value chains in waste management, green hydrogen, and renewable fuels.

Building on Masdar's extensive experience in renewable energy and hydrogen, and Tadweer Group's expertise in unlocking the value of waste through multiple local and international partnerships, the project will reinforce the UAE's position as a pioneer in clean energy innovation. The initiative aligns with Abu Dhabi's ambition to become a global leader in the production of low-carbon fuels, creating synergies across renewable energy, waste valorization, and sustainable transport.

