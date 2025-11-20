Why Did Cipher Mining Stock Surge 12% Pre-Market Today?



Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) announced on Thursday that it has secured a major 10-year high-performance computing (HPC) colocation deal with Fluidstack, an AI cloud platform that operates HPC clusters for global enterprises.

The deal will add roughly $830 million in revenue over the first decade. Following the announcement, Cipher Mining's stock traded over 12% higher in Thursday's premarket.

However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'bearish' territory amid 'low' message volume levels.

Contract Details

Under the agreement, Cipher will provide an additional 39 MW of critical IT load at its Barber Lake site in Colorado City, Texas, supported by up to 56 MW of gross capacity.

Across the full partnership, if all options are exercised, the cumulative contracted revenue could reach approximately $9 billion.

