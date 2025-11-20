Dubai Watch Week: 75-Year-Old Clock Maker Displays 'Fortress' Inspired By Al Ain Desert

One of the intricate clocks on display at the Dubai Watch Week is a fortress which has a wind tower, a falcon, camels and a Bedouin to tell the time. With no hands or dials, the clock is golden in colour and has been inspired by the deserts of Al Ain. Sitting right next to the clock is its proud maker, Miki Eleta.

"The falcon on top tells the minutes,” he explained, through a translator. "The hours are indicated by the Bedouin and camels. Each of them represents one hour. So, there is one man and 11 camels and two such chains to indicate morning and afternoon."

The 75-year-old is a self-taught clock maker for whom every creation is a labour of love. The Swissman spends up to a year crafting his clocks, many of them for the rich and famous. It was during one of his visits to the UAE that he was inspired to make his latest clock.“I was in Abu Dhabi in March to deliver a clock that was commissioned and I took a trip to the desert of Al Ain,” he said.“It was so beautiful and peaceful that I was inspired to make my next clock based on it.”

'Wanted to throw away my first clock'

It was 25 years ago that Miki made his first clock. He had never learnt the art or done anything like it but had an interest in mechanics and decided to give it a shot.“The very first clock I made was very very ugly,” he chuckled.“I wanted to throw it away, but someone bought it from me. Recently, I went back to that client and asked to buy it back from him as it was an emotional piece but he refused to sell it, saying he wants to keep it.”

Since then, Miki has been nominated three times to the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève - often referred to as the Oscars of the watchmaking world. Working on his own in his dedicated workspace, he said that he loves the process of clockmaking and all the challenges that come with it.

"Writing down notes on a piece of paper, holding on to the ideas, playing with the cogwheels and levers, producing all components myself, learning new techniques...I enjoy all of it,” he said.“Manufacturing a clock feels like life and adventure to me.”

He spends between six and ten hours every day working on a clock and spends the rest of his time with his family and grandchildren. He said it was important for him to have a work-life balance.

When asked what kind of clock he aspires to make, he said he wanted to make one that does not tell the time.“Time is precious,” he said.“It is invaluable. To drive that message home, I want to make a clock that cannot tell the time.”