HCF Estate Opens Registration For Its Black Friday Investment Webinar On November 25

Attendees will gain early access to exclusive investment opportunities and have a chance to take the special surprises.

Registration is now open for HCF Estate's highly anticipated Black Friday Investment Webinar, scheduled for November 25, 2025, at 7 PM GST. The virtual event will serve as the official pre-launch for HCF Estate's maiden Black Friday Investment Sale taking place on November 28.

The webinar will introduce investors to high-growth real estate markets, offer an in-depth tour of the HCF platform, and provide early-access advantages for the Black Friday Sale, where property ownership begins from €750. All attendees will also enter a draw to be the recipient for a special gift surprise from HCF Group,

A Milestone for Accessible Global Real Estate

In announcing the Black Friday program, Richard Demichele, CEO & Founder of HCF Group, shared HCF Estate's vision of accessible global ownership:

'Real estate should not be exclusive; it should be accessible. For the first time, anyone can own a share in premium global property with HCF Estate in less than a minute. This sale is our commitment to democratizing wealth creation across the world.'

HCF Estate's portfolio spans Europe and Southeast Asia with Indonesia and Thailand standing out as high-demand regions driven by tourism growth, infrastructure development, and long-term investor interest.

The key highlights of the HCF Estate platform are:

. Over 150 early investors

. 14.5 million HCF Tokens in circulation

. Over 100 listed properties

. €2,483,692.50 invested in Chumphon, Thailand - HCF's top-performing asset

. Smart-contract-enabled purchases in under 60 seconds

'The Great Investment Hour: Build Your Legacy in 60 seconds” Agenda

Welcome Remarks: Richard Demichele, CEO & Founder, HCF Group

Panel Discussion: “Investing in Paradise - The Future of Sustainable Luxury”

Panelists:



Farshad Heydarian, Luxury Real Estate Influencer

Vincenzo Stazi, Senior Sales Manager, HCF Property

Amedeo Vittorio Iasci, Financial Content Creator Alberto Callestar, Digital Lifestyle Creator

Feature Insights:

Why Lombok

Presented by Enrico Lubrano Lavadera, International Director Consultant, HCF Property

“The world is now waking up to Lombok. Tourism is booming, infrastructure is expanding, and investors are securing beachfront opportunities before the global spotlight fully arrives.”

Why Chumphon

Presented by Atty. Simone Barbieri, HCF Group Lawyer, highlighting HCF's highest-demand asset and the factors driving its rapid investor uptake.

Eden Paradise (Albania)

Presented by Mattia Demichele, European Sales Director, HCF Group

Southeast Asia Portfolio Presentation

Green Paradise Indonesia and Lux Harmony Thailand

Presented by Richard Demichele, CEO & Founder, HCF Group

Featured Insight - Lombok's Rise as the Next Premier Investment Destination

Ahead of the webinar, Enrico Lubrano Lavadera emphasized Lombok's rapid ascent as a world-class investment destination:

“The world is now waking up to Lombok. Tourism is booming, infrastructure is expanding and investors are securing beachfront opportunities before the global spotlight fully arrives.”

His session will detail why Lombok is set to become Southeast Asia's next leading luxury and lifestyle hub - and why early investors are positioning themselves now.

Why Should Investors Join the Online Event?

Influencer and panelist, Jashi (Amedeo Vittorio Iasci), urged global audiences to attend:

“I always say this to my followers: opportunities like this never come twice. If you have ever dreamed of investing, traveling, or even owning a piece of paradise, this is where your journey with the HCF webinar will begin.”

Participants will receive practical, step-by-step preparation for the Black Friday Sale, including marketplace navigation, market insights, and early-access benefits designed to ensure they are fully sale-ready.

Fractional Ownership: A New Era of Real Estate Access

HCF Estate's technology-enabled investment model offers:

. Fractional ownership from €750 during the Black Friday event

. Fully digital onboarding and verification

. Smart-contract-based transactions

. Instant buying capabilities

This structure allows investors to access cross-border real estate without the barriers of full-property ownership - while maintaining institutional-grade security and transparency..

Register Now

Pre-register for the Black Friday Investment Webinar at:

Attendees receive:



Priority access to Black Friday opportunities

Exclusive investor benefits Automatic entry to win special prizes

Registration is open globally on a first-come, first-served basis.

