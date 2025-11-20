Arthouse Hotel NYC Expands To Dubai With Arthouse Hills Arjan- A AED 550 Million Landmark And The Brand's Largest, Most Amenity-Rich Residential Development, Delivered In Partners

Dubai, 20th November 2025: Arthouse Hills Arjan is the second Arthouse-branded residential development in Dubai, following the success of the first Arthouse residence in Meydan. It brings the iconic design and creative heritage of Arthouse Hotel New York to one of the city's fastest-growing communities. The tower stands as one of the tallest and most amenity-rich in Arjan, offering a wellness-focused, culturally inspired lifestyle experience.

Blending Manhattan's creative legacy with a premium, design-driven, and aspirational living philosophy, Arthouse Hills Arjan marks a significant expansion of the Arthouse brand in the UAE. Backed by a trusted network of established industry leaders, the development highlights global brand alignment while focusing on lifestyle, culture, and architectural excellence.

Announcing the official signing ceremony marking the strategic alignment of all key partners bringing Arthouse Hills Arjan to life:



Arthouse - Global Brand Partner.

Adaan Developments - Developer, launching its first development in Dubai with Arthouse Hills, signaling long-term ambitions in premium residential offerings.

Tuscany - Strategic Partner, providing development structure and market expertise .

Cledor - Development Partner (Founded by Omar Gull), and the official Brand Partner for Arthouse in the UAE, serving as the gateway for all Arthouse-branded projects in the country.

Santosh Punuru - Partner & Development Manager, a respected industry leader, strengthening execution confidence. NSE - Construction Contractor, ensuring technical quality and delivery capability. With 25 years of experience, the company has completed more than 120 projects for leading clients including Emaar, Deyaar, and RAK Properties, and is currently managing over 130 commercial and residential developments.

Arthouse Hills Arjan strengthens the brand's presence in the UAE while positioning Arjan as a maturing micro-market attractive to both end-users and investors. Reinforcing Dubai's status as a hub for design-led, wellness-focused residential offerings, the development stands out for its deep amenity integration, wellness-driven design, and commitment to design-led living. Arthouse Hills Arjan emerges as a landmark, globally aligned entrant in the luxury residential market, delivering a uniquely integrated, two-level lifestyle ecosystem that is premium, design-driven, and thoughtfully curated.

Podium Amenities



Adults' and kids' pools with play area

Men's and women's sauna & steam rooms

Sound healing zone

Movement & mobility studio

Wellness bar Library and games lounge

Rooftop Amenities



Infinity pool with elevated views

Separate men's & women's gyms with hot & cold plunge pools

Japanese rooftop garden Yoga deck and meditation & Zen Garden

No other development in Arjan matches this level of depth, diversity, or integration of lifestyle amenities, placing wellness and experiential living at the heart of the Arthouse Hills experience.

Omar Gull, Founder & Chairman, Cledor said,“Arthouse Hills Arjan is more than a project. It is a new benchmark for design-led, amenity-rich living in one of Dubai's fastest-growing communities. We are proud to introduce the Arthouse brand here in partnership with Adaan, Tuscany, and NSE. With Arthouse, we aim to create a lifestyle rooted in creativity, balance, and global design culture.”

Omar is the Former Head of Sales at Dubai Holding and Emaar. He has led over 100-billion-dirham in sales, driving the commercial success of major developments across the Middle East. He has also held senior leadership roles at Damac, JLL, and Kolte Patil, overseeing sales strategy, market expansion, and business development.

Bhaskara Santosh Punuru, Partner & Development Manager, Arthouse Hills Arjan said, “ Arthouse Hills reflects our belief that Arjan is ready for a globally aligned, design-forward development. This partnership brings together some of the strongest names in the Dubai market, and we are proud to deliver a project that elevates both the skyline and residential experience of the community.”

Bhaskara Santosh is the Former Head of Sales Emaar. He brings decades of real estate leadership experience across the UAE, India, and China, including heading residential sales for Emaar in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. He has led over 150-billion-dirham in sales, crafted high-impact launch strategies, and built a reputation for precision in pricing, luxury sales, and market execution.

Eng. Imad Khalil, Founder of New System Engineering (NSE), said,“We remain committed to exceptional top-tier quality and to delivering the building well ahead of time.”

