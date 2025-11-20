Emirates And Flydubai: Rewarding Travellers Through Partnership And Enhanced Connectivity

Dubai, UAE - 20 November 2025: The Emirates and flydubai partnership exemplifies industry-leading collaboration, seamlessly connecting millions of travellers across an extensive global network while rewarding Emirates Skywards members through the joint loyalty programme.

Here are eight facts to know about the benefits that travellers have enjoyed so far:

Customers travelling to and through Dubai benefit from parallel product investments by both carriers. Emirates' extensive retrofit programme, covering close to 220 aircraft with nose-to-tail refurbishments and new Premium Economy cabins, continues to gather momentum. flydubai is equally committed to enhancement, having retrofitted 15 aircraft this year as part of its own fleet modernisation programme, complemented by the launch of a dedicated Business Class check-in area at Terminal 2 that elevates the ground experience.

Emirates and flydubai operate flights from and to Dubai with a combined fleet of 363 modern aircraft. Emirates' fleet of 267 widebody aircraft consist of a mix of A380's, B777's and A350's while flydubai utilises its 96 B737 aircraft to carry out its operations. Dubai's aviation sector will continue to play a key role in achieving the goals set within the D33 Economic Agenda, including reaching a combined network of 400 destinations from Dubai, and both Emirates and flydubai are committed to achieving the target.

