Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub Signs Agreement With Tariq Al Futtaim Group To Develop New Aviation Facility

Dubai, UAE, 20 November 2025: The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South has signed an agreement with Tariq Al Futtaim Group to develop a new state-of-the-art aviation facility that will elevate service capabilities within Dubai's growing aviation sector.

The project will be developed and operated by Jet Park Investment, the aviation investment arm of Tariq Al Futtaim Group, which focuses on advancing aviation technology and infrastructure across the region. The upcoming facility spans 15,040 square metres and includes an apron area of 10,019 square metres. It will provide end-to-end ground logistics, parts handling and light maintenance services, supporting the increasing demand for high-quality business aviation solutions in Dubai.

The agreement was signed by Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, and Abdelraouf Al Taher, Managing Director of Jet Park Investment, in the presence of senior officials from both entities during a ceremony held at the Dubai Airshow 2025.

In his comments, Tahnoon Saif, said:“We are pleased to partner with Tariq Al Futtaim Group on this important development, which adds significant value to MBRAH's expanding aviation infrastructure. The new facility will strengthen our service offerings and contribute to Dubai's position as a leading global hub for aviation.”

Abdelraouf Al Taher said:“Partnering with MBRAH reinforces our commitment to investing in world-class aviation infrastructure and technology. This facility reflects our vision to deliver high-quality services that support the rapid growth of aviation services in Dubai and beyond.”

Posted on: Thursday, November 20, 2025 2:58:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)

