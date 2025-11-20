403
Trump administration plans national AI rules to counter state laws
(MENAFN) The Trump administration is reportedly preparing an executive order that would direct the Justice Department to challenge states attempting to implement their own artificial intelligence regulations, as stated by reports. The draft order, confirmed by a source familiar with the matter, could provoke a constitutional confrontation over the limits of presidential authority.
Trump has publicly called for a single nationwide AI standard, warning that a fragmented regulatory landscape could allow China to gain an advantage in AI development. “We MUST have one Federal Standard instead of a patchwork of 50 State Regulatory Regimes. If we don’t, then China will easily catch us in the AI race,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.
