Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fixing Of Coupon Interest Rate


2025-11-20 07:47:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 20 November 2025
Announcement no. 99/2025

Fixing of Coupon Interest Rate
Interest rate for Jyske Realkredit's:
Series E ja30 RF with ISIN DK0009418592 has per 1 January 2026 and until and including 31 December 2026 been set at 2.352 % p.a.


Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.
Best Regards
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Web:
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

