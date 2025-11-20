403
Fixing Of Coupon Interest Rate
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 20 November 2025
Announcement no. 99/2025
Fixing of Coupon Interest Rate
Interest rate for Jyske Realkredit's:
Series E ja30 RF with ISIN DK0009418592 has per 1 January 2026 and until and including 31 December 2026 been set at 2.352 % p.a.
Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.
Best Regards
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Web:
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.
