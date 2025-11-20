Homture Launches The Magic Frame - Bringing Memories To Life

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homture, a rising innovator in smart home and AI lifestyle technology, proudly announces the global launch of the Homture Magic Frame, a next-generation digital photo frame that brings memories to life. Powered by advanced artificial intelligence, the device restores old photos, animates still portraits, and instantly connects families across any distance.









Restoring the Past, Connecting the Present

In an age of fleeting digital connections, Homture seeks to make technology more emotional and meaningful. The Magic Frame offers a new way to experience memories - combining high-definition visual clarity with advanced AI algorithms to make every moment vivid and lifelike.

With just one tap, users can:

Animate still portraits, bringing loved ones' smiles and gestures to life.Restore faded or damaged photos in full color and detail.Share photos and videos instantly via the Homture App from anywhere in the world.

Designed for every generation, the frame helps families feel emotionally connected. Elderly users can easily see new family photos in real time - feeling connected, loved, and remembered, no matter the distance.

Intelligent Design That Understands You

The Homture Magic Frame features a minimalist design supporting both portrait and landscape orientations. Inspired by a camera-style concept, the frame incorporates an original design with built-in millimeter-wave radar sensors.

When the radar detects someone approaching, the screen automatically wakes up and switches to AI Photo Mode, displaying lifelike, AI-animated memories without any manual operation.

In addition, the frame supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi and allows multiple family accounts to upload photos. Whether parents are at home or children are abroad, memories stay updated and emotionally connected in real time.

The Perfect Gift for Loved Ones

With the holiday season approaching, the Homture Magic Frame is an ideal gift for families, parents, or grandparents who value emotional connection over gadgets.

Each frame can be personalized before gifting - senders can pre-load photos, set a welcome message, and even include an AI-restored childhood picture as a heartfelt surprise.

Availability and Pricing

The Homture Magic Frame is now available globally through the official Homture website and selected online retailers.

Retail Price: $199.99 USD

Launch Offer: Early customers receive exclusive AI photo restoration credits and free worldwide shipping for a limited time.

The frame is compatible with iOS and Android, and will continue to receive AI feature updates via OTA to enhance its performance and photo animation capabilities.

About Homture

Founded with a mission to combine smart home technology with meaningful lifestyle experiences, Homture develops AI-driven devices designed to enhance everyday life. The company focuses on creating products that bridge technology and human emotion, helping families preserve memories, connect across distances, and experience moments in new, interactive ways. Homture continues to expand its portfolio of smart home solutions, emphasizing innovation, usability, and emotional resonance in every product.

Media Contact

Company: Hillsdale Technology LLC

Email: ...

Contact Person: Sookie Gui

Website:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at