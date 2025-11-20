Edible Garden Now Available At DUMBO Market And Marrazzo's Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Provides More Consumers in New York and New Jersey Access to the Company's Full Line of Organic Herbs and Sustainably Grown Produce

Expands Edible Garden's Reach While Supporting Demand for Fresh, Clean-Label Foods

BELVIDERE, NJ, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leading provider of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) solutions and sustainable, locally grown organic produce, today announced that its full line of USDA Organic herbs and sustainably grown produce is now available at DUMBO Market's in Brooklyn and Queens, NY, and Marrazzo's Market in Ewing, NJ. With the addition of these new retail partners, the Company continues to extend its footprint while ensuring that shoppers across the Northeast have more access to fresh, sustainable, and locally grown offerings.

DUMBO Market, a modern specialty grocer in Brooklyn's iconic DUMBO neighborhood, is known for its curated selection of premium fresh foods, strong local partnerships, and elevated shopping experience, making it a destination for culinary-minded shoppers seeking high-quality, better-for-you options. Similarly, Marrazzo's Market, a beloved family-owned grocer serving central New Jersey for decades, has earned deep customer trust through its exceptional produce, community-first approach, and commitment to locally sourced, high-quality foods. Both retailers' dedication to freshness, transparency, and community aligns seamlessly with Edible Garden's mission and makes them ideal partners for expanding access to sustainably grown products.

“We are excited to bring our line of sustainably grown herbs and produce to shoppers at DUMBO Market and Marrazzo's Market, two retailers that truly reflect our values around freshness, quality, and serving their communities,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden.“Both have built strong neighborhood connections, and partnering with them enhances our ability to make responsibly grown, organic products accessible to more families. Aligning with operators that prioritize community and transparency also supports our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission, which focuses on reducing food miles, improving efficiency, and promoting environmentally conscious packaging.”

“These retailers serve communities that are increasingly seeking clean-label, sustainably produced foods. As we broaden our reach to meet that demand, our advanced CEA model becomes even more important in ensuring consistent quality, reduced food miles, and responsible growing practices. Through the integration of modern greenhouse technology and regional distribution, we are reshaping how fresh, flavorful produce is delivered.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden's proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software-protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2-optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart's Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®-plant and whey protein powders-and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company's offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company's growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“look forward,”“objective,”“plan,”“seek,”“strategy,”“will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company's ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

