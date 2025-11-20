Microbiotix And West Africa Centre For Innovative Research And Care In Ghana Sign Mou To Advance Clinical Development Of Bacteriophage Therapeutics And Combat AMR·MDR In Africa

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicrobiotiX, a company specializing in the development of novel bacteriophage therapeutics, announced on the 12of November 2025 that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the West Africa Centre for Innovative Research and Care (WAFCIRC), working with Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and other tertiary hospitals in Ghana, to collaborate on the clinical research of bacteriophage-based therapies. The collaboration aims to lay the groundwork for the clinical validation of therapeutics targeting antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and multidrug-resistant (MDR) bacteria, while expanding treatment options for patients in African regions where access to antibiotics is limited.

Under the MoU, the two institutions will conduct studies that analyze AMR and MDR related clinical samples from patients with a range of infections and evaluate the efficacy of bacteriophage therapeutics designed to address these challenges. WAFCIRC, in partnership with KATH, recognized as one of Ghana's leading hospitals with strong critical care capabilities, will oversee the execution of the research, including clinical operations and data management. MicrobiotiX will provide its bacteriophage therapeutic candidates manufactured at its own Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facility and will support the collaboration through the provision of research funding and technical documentation.

By combining the strengths of both organizations, the partnership is expected to serve as an important milestone in strengthening infectious disease preparedness and response in regions that are particularly vulnerable to antimicrobial resistance. Starting in Ghana, MicrobiotiX plans to expand the scope of collaboration across Africa, with the goal of providing more patients with innovative alternative treatment options.

A MicrobiotiX representative stated,“This collaboration is a meaningful first step toward addressing the growing challenge of antimicrobial resistance on the African continent. It will help alleviate unmet medical needs in low- and middle-income countries while contributing to global efforts to tackle AMR·MDR.”

MicrobiotiX is currently developing a bacteriophage therapeutic targeting patients with acute Pseudomonas aeruginosa pneumonia as its lead pipeline candidate. The candidate received approval for a Phase 1 human clinical trial (IND) from the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on October 21, 2025.

CONTACT:...