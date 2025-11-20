India, France Seal New Defence R&D Pact To Turbocharge Joint Innovation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) To deepen defence research and development collaboration between India and France, a new technical agreement has been signed between the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Directorate General of Armaments (DGA), France, on Thursday.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat and National Armaments Director, DGA France Lt Gen Gael Diaz de Tuesta, inked the agreement at DRDO Bhawan, New Delhi on November 20, 2025.

"This strategic partnership aims to leverage the combined expertise and resources of both nations/entities to develop innovative solutions for future defence challenges," the MoD said.

"It provides a formal framework for joint research and training programs, testing activities, exchange of information, organisation of workshops, seminars, etc. to enhance the skill and knowledge in defence R&D," the MoD noted it's its press note.

Under the agreement, the transfer of equipment, know-how and technologies will be available to both countries.

"Key areas of cooperation outlined in this agreement include Aeronautical platforms, Unmanned vehicles, Advanced Materials for defence applications, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Space, Navigation, Advanced Propulsion, Advanced Sensors, Quantum Technologies, Underwater Technologies and other areas of mutual interest," it said.

Both sides expressed confidence that this cooperation will significantly contribute to national security and global defence technology advancements.