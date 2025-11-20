Patrol NISMO Blends Track-Bred Performance With The Spirit Of The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) There's something about the Patrol. For generations, it has been a symbol of the region's story, supporting families, inspiring adventures, and earning enduring respect.

But what happens when that heritage meets the thrill of the circuit? Enter the Patrol NISMO.

Born in Japan, where Nissan's performance arm carved its legacy through Super GT victories and an FIA GT1 world championship, NISMO embodies a spirit of speed and precision. That motorsport DNA now lives within the Patrol NISMO-an SUV shaped by the track yet built for the roads of the UAE.

In a market where the Patrol is already an icon, the NISMO edition arrives at Arabian Automobiles not as a reinvention, but as an evolution. It takes everything familiar and pushes it further, merging off-road strength with racing precision.

Its silhouette is bold, but every line has purpose. Aerodynamic sculpting channels airflow with intent, while signature red accents trace the body like a pulse-hinting at power before the engine even starts. Engineers call it 'Zero Lift.' From Sheikh Zayed Road at dusk to the city's sweeping highways, the Patrol NISMO delivers stability that feels unshakable.

Beneath the bonnet lies a 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo engine, handcrafted by NISMO's master technicians. With 495 horsepower at your command, it instantly responds by delivering calm assurance in the city and unleashing its true character on the open highway. Adaptive air suspension continuously reads the road, adjusting ride height and damping in real time. Wherever the road leads, the Patrol NISMO inspires complete confidence. A custom-tuned exhaust adds a resonant note-a constant reminder of NISMO's racing lineage.

Step in, and you're welcomed by a cabin that feels equal parts cockpit and retreat. Red-accented seatbelts nod to NISMO's racing heritage, while bolstered seating with massage functions ensure uncompromised comfort on long journeys across the Emirates. The result is a space where adrenaline meets elegance, and performance meets practicality. Motorsport spirit works seamlessly with everyday usability, giving you the best of both worlds.

Starting at AED 449,900, the Patrol NISMO unites tradition and innovation. It honours Nissan's racing legacy while redefining what performance means today- infusing the competitive spirit into one of the UAE's most beloved SUVs.

The Patrol NISMO doesn't take you places. It turns every drive into a statement-and every journey into a story.

About Arabian Automobiles Company AAC:

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.

