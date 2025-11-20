403
BIBF and Morgan International Celebrate 120 Graduates of Professional Qualification Programmes
(MENAFN- BIBF Leading Excellence ) Manama – 19 November 2025: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), in collaboration with Morgan International, celebrated the graduation of 120 professionals who successfully completed a range of internationally accredited professional qualifications across multiple disciplines. The ceremony, held at the BIBF campus, underscored the joint commitment of both institutions to developing national talent and enhancing the competitiveness of Bahrain’s workforce in line with national priorities.
The event was attended by Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive of the BIBF, and Mr. Fadi Ganni, Chairman of Morgan International, along with centre heads, programme leaders, and faculty members. Graduates were presented with their certificates in a ceremony that reflected the importance of professional education in advancing career development and raising competency levels across various sectors.
The qualifications awarded covered key programmes in the fields of accounting, finance, auditing, risk, digital marketing, and human resources. These included the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Certified Management Accountant (CMA), Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), Foundation in Accountancy (FIA), in addition to the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) certification and the Certified Digital Marketing Professional (CDMP) qualification.
On this occasion, Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive of the BIBF, highlighted the vital role of professional certifications in developing globally competitive talent, stating: “Professional qualifications equip graduates with internationally recognised skills that enhance their employability and enable them to compete in job markets worldwide.” He added that the BIBF offers more than 100 professional certifications across key business fields like finance, HR, and digital transformation, reaffirming the Institute’s commitment to delivering high-quality programmes in partnership with leading global bodies.
For his part, Mr. Fadi Ganni, Chairman of Morgan International, highlighted the company’s role in delivering specialised “The graduation of this cohort reflects Morgan International’s dedication to providing world-class training that enables professionals in Bahrain to attain advanced international qualifications aligned with global developments in accounting, finance, auditing, human resources, and digital marketing. We take pride in our long-standing partnership with the BIBF and our shared efforts to prepare highly capable professionals who contribute to strengthening workforce readiness and supporting Bahrain’s economic competitiveness.”
BIBF and Morgan International reaffirm their commitment to supporting professional education and developing the skills of national talent through internationally accredited programmes that meet industry needs and align with Bahrain’s economic development goals - reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a regional hub for professional training and development.
