Cellecor Reports Robust Festive Season with 50% Surge in Smart TV Sales and 75% Rise in Online Sales Across Amazon and Flipkart
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) National, 20 November 2025: Cellecor, India’s rapidly growing consumer electronics brands, has recorded an exceptional performance during the 2025 festive season. The company achieved a 50% surge in Smart TV sales in the offline retail market, reflecting rising consumer trust and the growing popularity of the brand’s smart entertainment portfolio.
Alongside the strong offline performance, Cellecor also registered a 75% rise in festive season sales on Amazon and Flipkart. The demand was led primarily by the brand’s smartwatch category which continues to gain significant traction among value driven and tech forward consumers across Tier 1, 2 and 3 markets.
This combined growth reinforces Cellecor’s position as a Make in India brand that is scaling rapidly by offering high quality products at accessible price points. The strong consumer response during the festive period highlights the brand’s understanding of India’s evolving digital lifestyle needs and its consistent focus on innovation across categories.
Speaking on the milestone, Ravi Aggarwal, Co-Founder of Cellecor, said, “This festive season has been an important validation of the trust Indian consumers place in Cellecor. The growth in both offline Smart TV sales and online wearable sales showcases the strength of our product roadmap and our commitment to deliver technology that is relevant, reliable and proudly Made in India. As we scale further, our focus will remain on expanding innovation, strengthening retail reach and building a brand that stands for value and quality for every Indian household.”
Cellecor continues to strengthen its Make in India commitment through expanded manufacturing partnerships, product diversification and a sharper focus on delivering feature rich devices designed for Indian consumers. The festive season outcomes mark a significant step in the brand’s journey of becoming a leading player in India’s consumer electronics landscape.
About Cellecor Gadgets Limited
Cellecor Gadgets Limited's journey in the electronics device business, and selling products under its own brand, including Smart TVs, Smart Gadgets, Wearables, Mobile Phones, Home and Kitchen Appliances, and more, outsourced from various electronic assemblers and manufacturers, started in 2012 as M/s Unity Communications-its founder Mr. Ravi Agarwal’s proprietorship firm. The company is promoted and managed with an enduring, sustainable business strategy, wherein the company aims to synergistically amalgamate business potential embedded in the ever-growing demand for electronic products with a modern business approach of sourcing, producing, and marketing with the objective of providing quality products at affordable prices. Today, Cellecor Gadgets Ltd. is a leading name in the consumer electronics industry, known for its innovative and cutting-edge technology. With a commitment to making happiness affordable, Cellecor offers a diverse range of products, including mobile phones, smart TVs, speakers, neckbands, TWS, soundbars, smartwatches, washing machines, and many more.
The securities of the Company are listed on the NSE EMERGE (SME Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited) with Scrip Code: CELLECOR
