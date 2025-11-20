Bengal Minister Sujit Bose's Son And Wife Skip ED Summons In Municipal Recruitment Scam Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) Samudra Bose, the son of West Bengal Fire Minister Sujit Bose, did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers on Thursday in connection with the municipal recruitment corruption case.

According to sources, he has also been asked to be called for questioning on another day.

It may be noted that Sujit Bose's wife, who was also summoned by the central investigation agency in the same case, did not appear before its officers on Wednesday.

She wrote a letter to the ED citing personal reasons for her absence.

According to ED sources, Sujit's son Samudra did not go to the ED office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake area of Kolkata on Thursday.

He said that he had some personal work.

At the same time, Sujit Bose's daughter Mohini Bose appeared at the ED office on Tuesday in the same municipal recruitment corruption case.

She went to the ED office with documents.

Last Monday, the ED also summoned her husband, the son-in-law of the State Minister, for questioning.

He also appeared at the CGO complex.

A source claimed that Mohini separated from her husband Rahul Singh a few months ago.

Minister Sujit's son-in-law's family is also involved in business.

The ED summoned him to investigate whether money from the corruption was used in those businesses.

ED sources said that several documents of huge financial transactions in the municipal recruitment scam have recently come into the hands of investigators.

The central investigation agency collected those documents by conducting searches at various places in the state.

After analysing several documents, bank transaction papers and electronic information recovered during the searches, it is believed that the money from this recruitment scam was used in several businesses of the Minister's family members.

In a bid to verify that information, ED sleuths summoned Sujit Bose's family members one after another.

The ED has been probing the municipal recruitment scam case for a long time.

Following the investigations, Sujit Bose's name had surfaced in the municipal recruitment scam case.

It was alleged that the Minister's name was involved in the recruitment corruption in the South Dum Dum municipality.

In October this year, ED officials raided the Minister's office again.

The ED went to the office of Sujit Bose in Kolkata's Salt Lake, the house of a lawyer in New Alipore and Nagerbazar, and the house of Councillor Nitai Dutta.

During that search, some important diaries, digital data, transaction documents and information related to suspicious financial transactions were found.