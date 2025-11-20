Sub-Jr Women Academy C'ship: Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Vadipatti Raja Academy Win On Day 6

MENAFN - IANS) Karnal (Haryana), Nov 20 (IANS) Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat, and Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy bagged important wins on Day Six of the 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B at the Kailash Hockey Stadium in Karnal, Haryana.

Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat, registered a 2-0 victory against Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy. Nancy Saroha (23') and Diya (53') scored for the former, propelling them to the top of the table in Pool A.

In the same pool, Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy secured a 3-1 win against Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy. Dikshu (25'), Nancy (47'), and Gurleen (59') got on the scoresheet for Vadipatti, while Kinjalben Navinbhai Halpati (40') scored for the latter.

Earlier, the Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy, HAR Academy, Hockey Family Badhkhalsa, NCR Hockey Society, Khalsa Academy (Amritsar), Markandeshwar Academy, Sports Academy of Khalsas, Kolkata, and Jai Bharat Academy registered wins on day five of the tournament.

Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy clinched a 2-1 victory against Citizen Hockey XI, in Pool A, while in Pool B, HAR Hockey Academy registered a 15-0 win against Ritu Rani Hockey Academy, with Jyoti (33', 39', 49', 59', 60') scoring five goals for the winner.

In the same pool, Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society secured a 6-0 win against Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy, while in Pool D, Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) prevailed 3-0 against R K Roy Hockey Academy with goals from Jashandeep Kaur (21'), Laxmi (26'), and Muskan Gill (41'). In Pool C, Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa's Kolkata registered a 6-0 triumph against Jude Felix Hockey Academy.

The championship, which started on November 15 and will finish on November 23, features 17 teams divided into four pools, bringing together promising young talents from leading hockey academies of India.

The teams are competing in a round-robin format within their respective pools. Teams will earn 3 points for a win, 1 for a draw, and zero points for a loss. The winners of each pool will progress into the semi-finals, which will be played on 22nd November, followed by the 3rd/4th place match and the Final on November 23, 2025.