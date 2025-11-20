403
UN flags Gaza transfers as possible illegal deportations
(MENAFN) The UN human rights office expressed serious alarm over reports that Palestinians are being transported from Gaza to other countries on coordinated flights, cautioning that these movements could constitute unlawful deportations under international law.
Responding to a question about transfers to South Africa, a UN human rights spokesperson said, "We are aware of the reports about organised flights carrying Palestinians living in the Gaza strip outside of the occupied Palestinian territory to different destinations." He explained in a written response that the office has not yet been able to independently confirm these accounts.
While emphasizing that civilians must be able to flee danger, he said the manner in which these departures are happening raises major legal issues. "While civilians must be allowed to seek safety, we are concerned that these departures from Gaza may amount to unlawful deportations, prohibited under international humanitarian law," he noted.
According to the spokesperson, conditions in Gaza since the start of Israel’s offensive in October 2023—ranging from mass civilian casualties and widespread displacement to the destruction of essential infrastructure—have created living circumstances he described as unbearable. He stressed that international law prohibits removing civilians from their territory against their will and said, "Palestinians must be protected against unlawful deportation or transfer, a crime under international law. Israel must comply with its obligations under international law to protect civilians, and to ensure and facilitate access to the essentials of life."
He further urged countries involved in post-conflict planning to adhere strictly to human rights standards, adding that, "States must ensure that the reconstruction of Gaza is based on human rights. And those who leave the occupied Palestinian territory must be guaranteed the right to return to their land whenever they choose to do so."
Recent developments include South Africa granting a temporary visa exemption to a group of Palestinians who had arrived seeking asylum after facing entry issues due to missing documents and travel stamps. Reports also indicated that a private association run by an individual with dual Israeli-Estonian citizenship has been offering paid seats on charter flights from Gaza to destinations including Indonesia, Malaysia, and South Africa.
South African officials described the arrival of one such flight as a deliberately arranged effort to displace Palestinians. The country has been outspoken on Palestinian rights, even bringing a case against Israel before the International Court of Justice in 2023.
According to additional accounts, Israel had previously explored relocating Palestinians to other countries, with South Sudan named among the possibilities.
