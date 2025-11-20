Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Final Match Tickers For FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 Now On Sale

2025-11-20 07:10:01
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The tickets for the final match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 are now up for grabs. The final match is set to take place on Thursday, November 27, at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Fans can purchase their tickets through the official website. The tickets are sold in two categories, including QR20 for CAT 1 and QR15 for QAT 2.

Though the teams who will be competing in the final match have yet to be finalized, tickets for the closing act of the tournament are selling fast.

Forty-eight sides have been reduced to just eight, with the quarter-finals set to halve that tally as Qatar 2025 nears its conclusion.

The Peninsula

