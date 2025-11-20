Jodan, Saudi Ksrelief Launch 2025 Food Security Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) –King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), launched the 2025 Food Security Project, which aims to distribute 500 tonnes of dates to vulnerable Jordanian families and Palestinian refugees across all governorates.In a statement on Thursday, the JHCO said its Secretary-General, Hussein Shibli, noted the project builds on previous joint food initiatives with the Saudi KSRelief. Last year, 2,000 tonnes of dates were distributed that benefited some 1,512,000 individuals from underpriviliged Jordanian families and Palestinian refugees nationwide.Shibli added that launching the project in 2025 again aims to reinforce the "positive" impact achieved in earlier rounds and highlight food security as both a humanitarian and developmental priority.Shibli also commended the strong humanitarian cooperation between Jordan and Saudi Arabia.In turn, KSRelief Director Jordan office, Nayef bin Saleh Al-Shammari, said the initiative is part of Saudi Arabia's continued humanitarian efforts to support food security and improve living conditions for targeted groups.Distribution will cover all governorates and refugee camps through accredited partner organizations to ensure aid is delivered to to intended beneficiaries.Distribution operations are coordinated with the Ministry of Social Development and the National Aid Fund to identify Jordanian beneficiary families, while efforts are made with the Department of Palestinian Affairs to ensure aid reaches Palestinian refugees in the Kingdom to ensure fairness and accuracy in the distribution process.