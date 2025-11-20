Government Reviews Comprehensive Plan To Upgrade King Hussein Bridge

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) – A high-level government team convened on Thursday to review the latest developments on plans to upgrade the King Hussein Bridge, as part of a comprehensive program aimed at enhancing services at the crossing and improving the efficiency of passenger and freight movement between Jordan and the occupied Palestinian territories.The meeting was attended by the Minister of Public Works and Housing, Minister of Transport, Minister of Industry and Trade, Minister of Interior, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, and Minister of Investment.The meeting tackled the comprehensive development plan for the King Hussein Bridge border crossing, in line with government efforts to improve the performance of border facilities and streamline the movement of travelers and goods.The ministers underscored the need to expedite the construction of new cargo and passenger buildings and yards, given their direct impact on alleviating congestion at border crossings, improving service delivery for travelers and merchants, supporting the national economy, and strengthening regional cooperation.The meeting also reviewed preliminary studies indicating that allocating the required land for the project would accelerate implementation. Participants also discussed potential models for implementing the project through partnerships with the private sector or specialized investors to ease the financial burden on the treasury.The meeting also reviewed progress on development plans for the Jaber and Karama border crossings, as well as opportunities for private-sector engagement within the framework of the Economic Modernization Vision. The objective is to achieve qualitative improvements in infrastructure and services and provide sustainable financing for government projects in accordance with the Public-Private Partnership Law.This meeting comes amid the heightened importance of border crossings as critical channels for trade and travel, and their role in supporting national efforts to strengthen Jordan's position as a transport and logistics gateway, particularly as demand grows for improved border services and greater readiness to accommodate future increases in commercial and humanitarian traffic.