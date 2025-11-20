800,000 Vehicles Received Technical Winter Check 88% Passed: PSD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 20 (Petra) – A traffic operations officer announced 800,000 vehicles have received technical inspection during the winter campaign to date.Of these, 709,000 vehicles passed "successfully," which demonstrated the citizens' ongoing interest and attention to ensure their safety and the safety of other road users.In an interview with Public Security Department (PSD) Radio, the officer added that the most common technical issues detected during the winter campaign were malfunctions in various types of lights (headlights, reverse lights, and turn signals), as well as windshield wipers.Implemented by the traffic departments in conjunction with the Royal Department for Environmental Protection, the officer noted the police initiative is tentatively scheduled to continue until the end of this month, with the possibility of extension if needed.The official noted the technical sign will remain on the vehicle's traffic record until it is repaired.