Azerbaijan's Social Spending Set To Grab Big Stake In Next Year's State Budget
Speaking at a discussion on the draft laws on the“State Social Protection Fund Budget for 2026” and the“Unemployment Insurance Fund Budget for 2026,” Aliyev noted that social spending is projected to account for 41.1 percent of the state budget.
“This represents a 2.2-fold increase over the last seven years, rising from 7.8 billion manat ($4.5 billion) to 17.1 billion manat ($10 billion),” he said.
The minister added that social protection and social security expenditures in the 2026 state budget are expected to reach 4.87 billion manat ($2.86 billion), which is 2.6 percent, or 121.2 million manat ($71.2 million), higher than the projected figure for 2025.
“This reflects a 2.1-fold increase over seven years, growing from 2.3 billion manat ($1.35 billion) to 4.9 billion manat ($2.88 billion),” Aliyev emphasized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment