Azerbaijan's State Budget Harps On Social Benefits, Pensions, Compensations Next Year
Speaking at a discussion on the draft laws on the“State Social Protection Fund Budget for 2026” and the“Unemployment Insurance Fund Budget for 2026,” Aliyev stated that next year's budget also includes 465 million manat ($273.4 million) for the State Social Protection System and 141.7 million manat ($83.3 million) for paid public employment programs.
“31.7 million manat ($18.6 million) is planned for the purchase of rehabilitation equipment from compulsory state personal insurance funds.
Additionally, 50 million manat ($29.4 million) from the State Social Protection Fund investment income and compulsory insurance funds is allocated for housing support for families of martyrs and war-disabled individuals,” Aliyev concluded.
