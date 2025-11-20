Baku Stock Exchange To Enable Remote Access For Foreign Brokers

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) is preparing to allow foreign brokers to connect remotely to the Tabadul Center, a move aimed at expanding international participation in Azerbaijan's capital market.

Azernews reports that this was was announced by Ogtay Gasimov, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Commercial Officer of the BSE, during the second day of the 9th International Banking Forum in Baku.

“Our main objective is to establish remote connectivity for foreign brokers. To achieve this, certain legal requirements need to be updated,” Gasimov said. He added that the initiative also requires regulatory adjustments:“We are currently working with the regulator to develop the necessary framework. Remote access for foreign brokers is expected to become possible by the middle of next year.”

The development comes shortly after a key international partnership. On November 17, 2025, the BSE signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange (ADX) to join the Tabadul digital platform.

The agreement will enable seamless cross-market trading between ADX and BSE, granting investors and brokers in both markets direct access to one another through Tabadul. This integration aims to streamline remote securities trading, simplify transaction processes, and create new avenues for cooperation. Additionally, investors using Tabadul will be able to participate in IPOs launched on ADX, strengthening the platform's role as a gateway to Abu Dhabi's rapidly expanding capital markets.