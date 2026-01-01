Enzo Maresca Departs Chelsea After 18 Months Amid Poor Results

Enzo Maresca has left his role as Chelsea head coach after 18 months in charge, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

"Chelsea Football Club and head coach Enzo Maresca have parted company," said a club statement.

The Italian's exit from Stamford Bridge comes with the club fifth in the Premier League table - 15 points adrift of leaders and London rivals Arsenal - with one win in their last seven top-flight games.

Speculation about Maresca's position increased during Chelsea's poor run of recent results amid reports of a worsening relationship between the coach and the club's hierarchy.

"With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track," said the club statement.

Maresca did not attend the post-match press conference following a frantic 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday, although his absence was attributed to illness.

Maresca's decision to substitute Cole Palmer just after the hour mark during the Bournemouth game was booed by Chelsea fans.

The draw meant Chelsea had dropped 13 points at home from winning positions this season - the bulk of the 15-point deficit between the Blues and Arsenal.

Maresca has stood by comments made on December 13 after a league win at home to Everton when he said many people at Chelsea "didn't support me and the team".

He repeatedly refused to clarify the comments, although he insisted they were not an attack on the club's supporters.

The 45-year-old said the days leading up to the 2-0 victory over Everton were "the worst 48 hours" of his time at Chelsea.

Maresca's stock at Chelsea was high after the Blues beat Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League in November.

But damaging defeats by Leeds, Atalanta and Villa increased the pressure on the Blues boss.

Maresca's contract had been due to run until the summer of 2029, with a club option of a further year.

The former Leicester manager was appointed as successor to Mauricio Pochettino in June 2024.

Chelsea won the Europa Conference League and the Club World Cup in 2025 and Maresca also led them back into the Champions League via a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League.

The Blues return to action on Sunday away to Manchester City, the first of nine fixtures across four competitions during a congested January schedule.

Liam Rosenior - the head coach of French club Strasbourg, owned by Chelsea's parent company BlueCo, a consortium headed up by US billionaire businessman Todd Boehly - is a candidate to replace Maresca even though the Englishman is a relatively young manager at 41 and lacks Premier League experience.

Former Barcelona head coach Xavi, Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, Fulham's Marco Silva and Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola are other potential contenders to succeed Maresca at Stamford Bridge.