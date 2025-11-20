Preveceutical Provides Update On Plan Of Arrangement With Biogene Therapeutics Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), announces that, further to its News Releases of September 4, 2025, September 19, 2025, October 10, 2025 and October 20, 2025, the Company announces that it will be completing its previously announced plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ") to be effected under Part 9, Division 5 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) with BioGene Therapeutics Inc. (" BioGene ") effective Monday, November 24, 2025. Shareholders of record on November 24, 2024 will be issued new common shares of PreveCeutical and 0.2 of one share of BioGene Therapeutics Inc. The News Release of October 20, 2025 incorrectly stated that the record date was October 31, 2025.

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature IdenticalTM peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our website or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Stephen Van Deventer: +1 604 306 9669

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding CSE listing approval, and the business focus of each of PreveCeutical and BioGene. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the parties' expectations include unanticipated market, economic and other conditions which may adversely affect the parties' ability to execute on their respective business plans, and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the parties' with the securities regulatory authorities. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the PreveCeutical and BioGene. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the PreveCeutical and BioGene disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

