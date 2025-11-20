Ambow Education To Host Investor Event & Hybriutm Technology Showcase On December 8

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the“Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), a global innovator of AI-powered phygital (physical + digital) solutions for education, conferencing and events, today announced that it will host an Investor Event & Technology Showcase on Monday, December 8, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, in San Diego, Calif. and virtually.

Members of the professional investor community, educational institutions and potential partners are encouraged to register here for in-person or remote access to the event:

The event will feature Ambow's cutting-edge HybriUTM solution with presentations and Q&A by Ambow's CEO Dr. Jin Huang, Ambow's President James Bartholomew, and a team of HybriU experts. Presentations will feature comprehensive insights into how HybriU is elevating access and outcomes in the extensive education, corporate collaboration and live events markets.

HybriU is Ambow's AI-powered“phygital” platform that blends physical and digital environments. It enables real-time, interactive learning and collaboration through intelligent capture, live streaming, translation and immersive 3D experiences. HybriU's flexible, engaging and data-driven hybrid solutions are designed to transform how knowledge and experiences are shared worldwide, elevating classrooms, professional certification programs, corporate training, collaboration and events. HybriU products include:



HybriU Education: Delivers AI-powered phygital learning that links every classroom into one seamless, borderless teaching experience.

HybriU Conferencing: Elevates meetings with AI-enabled multi-camera clarity and natural multilingual collaboration, driving faster decisions and stronger engagement.

HybriU Events: Captures every moment with AI-powered motion tracking and multi-angle production, bringing any event to broadcast-level perfection.

HybriU Knowledge Capture: Transforms every lecture, meeting, and workflow into AI-enabled institutional memory that stays accessible long after people move on.

HybriU WeSpeak TM: Provides AI-powered, instant multilingual communication so every participant can listen and read in their own language, effortlessly. HybriU 3D Mobile Station: Brings AI-powered 3D capture, multi-angle production, and on-the-go broadcasting together in a compact, roll-anywhere mobile studio.

About Ambow

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) is a leading technology company delivering phygital (physical + digital) innovation solutions for education, enterprise collaboration and live events. Through its patented flagship platform HybriUTM, Ambow is redefining the future of learning, communication and engagement by providing immersive, real-time experiences to organizations and audiences worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“will,”“expects,”“believes,”“anticipates,”“intends,” and similar expressions identify these statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and assumptions about Ambow and its industry. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Ambow undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

