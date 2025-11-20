403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait PM Chairs 35Th Ministerial Cmte Meeting On Major Development Projects
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired the 35th meeting of the ministerial committee tasked with reviewing the state's major development projects, at Bayan Palace on Thursday.
During the meeting, His Highness the Prime Minister reviewed a set of issues pertinent to priority output as part of the roadmap set out to achieve sustainable development goals, underlining the significance of continuing appropriate assessment and legal and technical review of the country's major projects.
In this context, His Highness the Prime Minister instructed the committee members to follow up the strategic priorities of carrying out major development projects in a way that fosters the country's relations with different countries, hoping that more global expertise would be used for current and future mega projects.
He reiterated the government's commitment to drawing more world companies to open regional offices in Kuwait, and commended many giants' interest in having regional offices in the country.
His Highness also directed the Investment Authority to work with other state bodies concerned with major development projects to take the required procedures of contracting a financial advisor who can choose the legal advisors and technicians and other specialized advisors for all projects in the country.
For his part, Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs and rapporteur of the committee, Ambassador Sameeh Hayat said the meeting discussed the reports of state bodies entrusted with the implementation of major development projects at Mubarak Al-Kabeer port, and cooperation in power grid, renewable energy, waste recycling, housing, sewage water treatment plants, environment and afforestation.
Attending the meeting were Chief of His Highness the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Public Works Dr. Nora A-Mashaan, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdulatif Al-Mashari, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy as well as Acting Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem.
Also present were Director-General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Head of the Fatwa and Legislation Department Counselor Saleh Al-Majed, and Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Ambassador Sameeh Johar Hayat. (end)
mt
During the meeting, His Highness the Prime Minister reviewed a set of issues pertinent to priority output as part of the roadmap set out to achieve sustainable development goals, underlining the significance of continuing appropriate assessment and legal and technical review of the country's major projects.
In this context, His Highness the Prime Minister instructed the committee members to follow up the strategic priorities of carrying out major development projects in a way that fosters the country's relations with different countries, hoping that more global expertise would be used for current and future mega projects.
He reiterated the government's commitment to drawing more world companies to open regional offices in Kuwait, and commended many giants' interest in having regional offices in the country.
His Highness also directed the Investment Authority to work with other state bodies concerned with major development projects to take the required procedures of contracting a financial advisor who can choose the legal advisors and technicians and other specialized advisors for all projects in the country.
For his part, Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs and rapporteur of the committee, Ambassador Sameeh Hayat said the meeting discussed the reports of state bodies entrusted with the implementation of major development projects at Mubarak Al-Kabeer port, and cooperation in power grid, renewable energy, waste recycling, housing, sewage water treatment plants, environment and afforestation.
Attending the meeting were Chief of His Highness the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Public Works Dr. Nora A-Mashaan, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdulatif Al-Mashari, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy as well as Acting Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem.
Also present were Director-General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Head of the Fatwa and Legislation Department Counselor Saleh Al-Majed, and Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Ambassador Sameeh Johar Hayat. (end)
mt
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment