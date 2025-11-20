403
Qatar Slams Israeli Occupation Strikes On Lebanon, Syria, Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Qatar on Thursday strongly condemned Israeli occupation attacks on Lebanon, Syrian territory, and the Gaza Strip.
In a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) statement, Qatar denounced an Israeli airstrike on the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp near Sidon city in southern Lebanon that left people dead and wounded.
It said the strike was a brutal assault on unarmed Palestinians, a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty, and a flagrant breach of international law, urging the international community to act urgently to stop dangerous Israeli occupation attacks that risk spreading chaos and violence in the region.
The ministry reiterated Qatar's support for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for the just Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.
In a separate statement, MoFA said that Qatar also condemned the Israeli prime minister and other officials entering occupied Syrian territory, calling it a blatant violation of Syria's sovereignty, international law, and regional security.
MoFA urged swift international action to compel Israel to comply with international legitimacy resolutions, especially the 1974 ceasefire agreement, and to halt repeated assaults on Syrian land to prevent further escalation.
It renewed its full support for Syria's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and its people's aspirations for security and stability.
Qatar further condemned Israeli occupation attacks in Gaza that caused deaths and injuries, describing them as a dangerous escalation that could undermine the ceasefire agreement, the ministry explained.
It called for coordinated regional and international efforts to preserve and uphold the ceasefire as a path to ending the war on Gaza and achieving a just and lasting peace.
Qatar reiterated its steadfast support for the Palestinian cause, based on international resolutions and the two-state solution leading to an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
