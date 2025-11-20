Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
West Bengal Police Arrest 4 In Gujarat In Major Investment Fraud Cases

2025-11-20 07:00:29
West Bengal Police arrested four people from Gujarat in two major investment fraud cases, police said on Thursday. The Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police raided multiple locations across Surat and Ahmedabad, involving layered bank accounts used for money laundering and withdrawals.

Accused Identified in Multi-City Raids

The accused have been identified as Ravani Vishal Prashotambhai (35), Lunagariya Mehulbhai Bhanubhai (35) from Surat and Chouhan Uday Kumar Bharatbha (38) Ashish Kantilal Patel (47) from Ahemdabad, according to the police.

Investigation Uncovers Money Trail

The Investigation has revealed their involvement in specific cases concerned by means of routing cheated money and its withdrawal. Police have also seized multiple identity documents, mobile devices, SIMs, cheque books & stamps. police said.

Legal Proceedings Initiated

After making the arrest, the West Bengal police sought transit remand in the respective local courts to bring the accused to the jurisdiction, which was kindly granted. Upon thier arrival in Bidhannagar, the accused were produced before the court ACJM Bidhannagar Court Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

