Global Christian Intelligence Brief - November 1020, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This period saw U.S. Catholic bishops elect new leaders and adopt a major immigration message. Terror struck a church-run hospital in the DRC.
Nigerian congregations suffered deadly assaults and kidnappings. The Anglican Church in North America suspended its archbishop amid misconduct claims.
A historic Bible app milestone was reached, and thousands responded at a Utah evangelistic crusade. Episcopal dioceses elected new bishops, while the Vatican signaled continuity on the Latin Mass with limited dispensations.
Europe logged fresh anti-Christian hate-crime concerns, and evangelical networks advanced new cooperation across Eastern Europe and university ministries.
1. USCCB elects Archbishop Paul Coakley president and adopts immigration message (Nov 11–12)
U.S. bishops chose Archbishop Paul S. Coakley as president and Bishop Daniel Flores as vice president at their Baltimore assembly.
They approved a special message opposing indiscriminate mass deportations and launched“You Are Not Alone,” a nationwide accompaniment effort for migrants.
Summary: U.S. Catholic leadership reset priorities around pastoral care, immigration, and formation as the 2026 cycle looms.
2. DRC attack kills civilians at church-run hospital (Nov 14)
Armed militants linked to the Islamic State's ADF faction stormed a Catholic facility in Byambwe, North Kivu, murdering patients and torching buildings; roughly 20 people were reported dead.
Summary: The strike underscored widening insecurity in eastern Congo and the Church's frontline exposure.
3. Nigeria church violence and abductions intensify (Nov 12–19)
Gunmen abducted women and children in Borno on Nov 12 and, a week later, attacked a Christ Apostolic Church service in Kwara, killing worshippers and seizing the pastor.
Summary: Middle Belt and northeast communities faced renewed assaults, highlighting persistent protection gaps.
4. ACNA suspends Archbishop Steve Wood amid allegations (Nov 18)
Following weeks of escalating complaints from clergy, the Anglican Church in North America suspended its archbishop pending investigation into misconduct claims he denies.
Summary: A fast-moving governance and accountability test hit a growing conservative Anglican body in North America.
5. YouVersion celebrates one billion downloads (Nov 19)
The Bible app reported surpassing one billion installs, marking a watershed for digital Scripture access, reading plans, and AI-enabled tools.
Summary: Global Bible engagement reached a new digital scale with implications for discipleship models.
6. Harvest Crusade in Utah draws thousands and mass professions of faith (Nov 18–19)
At the campus where Charlie Kirk was assassinated, evangelist Greg Laurie 's event reported roughly 2,000 public professions, with heavy student participation and coordinated follow-up.
Summary: A community reeling from violence saw a high-visibility evangelistic response and local church mobilization.
7. Episcopal leadership transitions in Los Angeles and East Carolina (Nov 10, Nov 15)
The Diocese of Los Angeles elected the Rev. Antonio Gallardo as bishop; East Carolina chose the Rev. Sarah Fisher as its next bishop days later.
Summary: Two U.S. Episcopal dioceses advanced leadership renewal amid wider debates on mission and growth.
8. Vatican indicates no reversal of Latin Mass limits but allows two-year dispensations (Nov 17)
A papal diplomat said Pope Leo XIV won't overturn existing restrictions yet will grant bishops time-limited permissions upon request.
Summary: Rome signaled continuity with pragmatic flexibility to manage liturgical tensions.
9. Europe flags rising anti-Christian incidents, pushes for EU coordinator (Nov 13–19)
A fresh wave of church vandalism cases accompanied calls in Brussels for an EU-level coordinator on anti-Christian hatred, as annual tallies showed persistent high levels of offenses.
Summary: Policy pressure mounted to track and deter religion-based hostility across the bloc.
10. Evangelical cooperation expands from Lviv to Iberia (Nov 13–18)
The International Evangelical Theological Alliance adopted a permanent governance structure in Lviv, while the FEUER network convened 189 university evangelists from 39 countries in Spain.
Summary: Evangelicals strengthened cross-border training and outreach, reflecting a shift toward Eastern and student-led initiatives.
