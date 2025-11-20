Rs 2.36 Crore Fine Notices Issued To Construction Dust Defaulters: Delhi Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Thursday that the government has deployed real-time surveillance through the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC)'s portal for dust control, issuing notices for penalties amounting to Rs 2.36 crore to defaulters.

He said over 1,262 construction projects of above 500 sq m area have been inspected for dust pollution since October 15, and with a robust technology deployment, 747 sites have been registered with real-time video fencing and air quality monitoring on the DPCC portal.

He said the government is ensuring that every construction and demolition (C&D) site above 500 sqm is registered, monitored, and mandated to meet strict dust mitigation standards.

He said the DPCC Dust Pollution Control Self-Assessment Portal has also been integrated with the Municipal Corporations' building sanction process.

Sirsa said physical inspections by 35 DPCC teams commenced on October 15, targeting all major construction sites across Delhi.

In the initial phase, 500 Construction and Demolition projects were assessed, unregistered projects identified, and tangible actions taken - over 200 Show Cause Notices issued, 48 projects ordered shut, and 35 projects penalised under Environmental Compensation provisions for dust violations, amounting to fines of over Rs. 2.36 crore, said a statement.

Sirsa stated,“We are working relentlessly to bring some systemic change in the system to effectively keep a check on harmful emissions that pollute the air of Delhi throughout the year, especially during the winter season.”

“Every project is being remotely monitored round-the-clock for compliance. Fines, closures, and real enforcement mean dust pollution is confronted at the source, whether from construction sites, traffic, or industrial activities. The SOP is to inspect, assess, and act,” he said.

From October 21 to November 14, registered projects on the DPCC portal surged from 653 to 747 as the government's robust compliance drive gained momentum, said the statement.

Intensive inspections of these registered sites began on October 29, 461 have been inspected already, with further action pending against those breaching dust control norms.

Remote monitoring infrastructure - including 360-degree video fencing and live-linked PM2.5 and PM10 sensors - ensures ongoing enforcement and transparency. Public display boards with the DPCC Portal registration ID have been made mandatory at construction sites to keep every project's compliance status visible to citizens and stakeholders.

DPCC's inspection teams are conducting proactive surveys across Delhi to identify unregistered projects. Of 4,881 localities mapped citywide, 467 have already been intensively inspected, and 33 violations have been flagged for immediate action and show cause notices issued, said the statement.