403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Survey Shows Majority of Americans Believe U.S. Democracy Is Failing
(MENAFN) More than half of Americans believe democracy in the United States is “performing poorly or very poorly,” according to a Gallup survey released Wednesday.
The US-based research organization surveyed over 20,000 adults between July and August, asking participants to evaluate the functioning of the nation’s political system. While most Americans continue to endorse core democratic values, confidence in the system’s performance remains low.
The poll found that 51% of respondents said democracy is “performing poorly or very poorly,” compared with 24% who said it is “performing well” and 25% who described it as “okay.”
Perceptions were split along political lines. Republicans were more likely to view democracy as functioning well, while Democrats reported higher levels of dissatisfaction.
The survey also highlighted a lack of trust in US leadership. Some 44% of respondents said they do not trust current US leaders’ “commitment to having a strong democracy,” compared with 27% who said they do and 28% who were undecided.
Concerns extended to the legal system. About 55% of Americans said mechanisms intended to ensure equal treatment under the law are not working well, while 23% described them as “fair” and 22% said they are functioning well.
Similarly, 55% of respondents judged the criminal justice system as “not working well,” while 18% said it is “working well” and 27% described it as “okay,” according to the survey.
The US-based research organization surveyed over 20,000 adults between July and August, asking participants to evaluate the functioning of the nation’s political system. While most Americans continue to endorse core democratic values, confidence in the system’s performance remains low.
The poll found that 51% of respondents said democracy is “performing poorly or very poorly,” compared with 24% who said it is “performing well” and 25% who described it as “okay.”
Perceptions were split along political lines. Republicans were more likely to view democracy as functioning well, while Democrats reported higher levels of dissatisfaction.
The survey also highlighted a lack of trust in US leadership. Some 44% of respondents said they do not trust current US leaders’ “commitment to having a strong democracy,” compared with 27% who said they do and 28% who were undecided.
Concerns extended to the legal system. About 55% of Americans said mechanisms intended to ensure equal treatment under the law are not working well, while 23% described them as “fair” and 22% said they are functioning well.
Similarly, 55% of respondents judged the criminal justice system as “not working well,” while 18% said it is “working well” and 27% described it as “okay,” according to the survey.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment