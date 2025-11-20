403
Mallorca launches ‘Dress Mallorca’ to elevate local fashion and craftsmanship
(MENAFN- Shamalcomms) • The island creates its own brand to promote local designers: Moda Artesana de Mallorca
• Only creators who carry out 75% of their production process on the island may join this
label.
20 November 2025: To support local professionals working in the island’s fashion sector, the brand ‘Moda Artesana de Mallorca’, meaning artisan fashion of Mallorca, has been launched.
Held under the brand ‘Dress Mallorca’, which invites consumers and creators to appreciate garments and accessories crafted on the island using traditional techniques and materials. In this way, wearing local products becomes a way of supporting Mallorca’s cultural identity and talent, as well as a commitment to a sustainable and conscious fashion approach.
Through this initiative, the artisans’ practices of the island’s designers are preserved as a valuable part of cultural heritage, reflecting a genuine expression of Mallorcan identity and sustainability.
The project stands as a symbol of ‘authentic silent luxury’, highlighting the artisanal craft behind each piece and seeking to support both small creators and new generations who choose to preserve this form of production.
Protection of culture, tradition, and the natural environment
In a global context where fashion moves towards mass production and standardisation, this brand aims to emphasise the value of craftsmanship, quality, and tradition. Similarly, initiatives of this kind help reduce the impacts of climate change by promoting fashion that uses local products and techniques rooted in tradition and respect for the natural, cultural, and social environment.
To ensure the quality and authenticity of the products under this label, a Technical Committee has been set up, comprising experts in fashion, craftsmanship, commerce, communication, and design. This committee is tasked with defining and supervising the criteria that participants must meet, including the requirement to hold official artisan certifications. It is also compulsory that at least 75% of the production process takes place on the island, thereby guaranteeing the local and artisanal nature of the garments and accessories that bear the seal.
The Fundació Turisme Responsable de Mallorca promotes a tourism model based on sustainability and shared responsibility through initiatives such as the Pledge, Manifesto for Responsible Tourism. In this way, a more conscious approach is encouraged among both residents and visitors. In this context, protecting and valuing culture, craftsmanship, and local products is essential to preserving the island’s identity and biodiversity.
Local is key
This is one of the pillars of the Pledge, which encourages people to buy, consume, and live as a genuine member of the local community — that is, as an ‘authentic Mallorcan’. Because in Mallorca, local goes beyond a trend; it is a way of life that drives the economy and bolsters communities. By choosing local, we directly contribute to Mallorca’s well-being, promoting a sustainable and respectful model.
Join the Pledge!
Join the Pledge, the Commitment to Responsible Tourism.
By signing it, you not only support a more conscious form of tourism but also actively contribute to the preservation of our island.
Visit the website and discover how you can be part of the Mallorca of tomorrow at
