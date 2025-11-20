403
Dubai Air Navigation Services, Emirates Airline, And Thales Sign Collaborative Research Agreement To Advance Flight Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions
Initiative aims to support air traffic controllers and airlines to reduce fuel burn, and to deliver more on-time arrivals.
This research partnership aims to advance operations via an AI-powered digital solution which can mitigate up to 40% of holding patterns at Dubai's arrival airport. New system will predict UAE airspace congestion and generate proactive recommendations in order to modify flight plans whenever appropriate and reduce holding.
