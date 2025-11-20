Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dubai Air Navigation Services, Emirates Airline, And Thales Sign Collaborative Research Agreement To Advance Flight Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions

  • Initiative aims to support air traffic controllers and airlines to reduce fuel burn, and to deliver more on-time arrivals.
  • This research partnership aims to advance operations via an AI-powered digital solution which can mitigate up to 40% of holding patterns at Dubai's arrival airport. New system will predict UAE airspace congestion and generate proactive recommendations in order to modify flight plans whenever appropriate and reduce holding.
Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans), Emirates Airline and Thales have signed a Collaborative Research Agreement (CRA) to pioneer cutting-edge research aimed at reducing holding patterns for all flights arriving at Dubai International, supporting more efficient UAE airspace management. This collaboration for a safer and more efficient UAE airspace management reinforces the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 target. Holding patterns provide a safe, orderly system to sequence arriving aircraft during peak traffic and runway congestion. Aircraft fly carefully choreographed racetrack-shaped circuits at designated altitudes to ensure smooth arrivals. While holding patterns are essential for safety and operational flow, minimizing their occurrence reduces fuel consumption and associated carbon emissions. Under this agreement, the three partners will work together to research innovative ways to optimise aviation traffic management. Central to their efforts will be the integration of advanced AI technologies, which will play a pivotal role in identifying potential congestion areas and providing recommendations to stakeholders. By leveraging these AI-driven insights, the collaboration aims to help air traffic controllers and airlines minimise delays, enhance predictability, and boost operational efficiency throughout the entire airspace network. “This innovative partnership with Dubai Air Navigation Services and Emirates Airline will allow us to strengthen the UAE's airspace management technologies. Thales will bring its advanced capabilities in digital technologies, Artificial Intelligence, and air traffic management, to support the UAE's vision of a more secure, connected, and sustainable aviation sector.” Abdelhafid Mordi, Vice President of Thales in UAE and Iraq, and CEO of Thales Emarat Technologies. Adel Al Redha, Deputy President and Chief Operating Officer Emirates Airline said:“This research agreement with Thales and dans represents a practical application of AI to solve a real operational challenge. By predicting congestion and adjusting cruise speeds proactively, we not only reduce fuel burn associated with holding patterns but are also optimising our operational efficiencies. If successful, this solution can benefit other airlines, turning a shared problem into an opportunity for improvement.” Ibrahim Ahli, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans), said:“At dans, enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of UAE airspace operations is a priority we work toward every day. Our collaboration with Emirates Airline and Thales allows us to leverage advanced AI technologies to reduce holding patterns, enhance predictability, and enable smoother, safer arrivals into Dubai. We aim to deliver measurable improvements for air traffic controllers, airlines, and the wider aviation ecosystem by integrating real-time operational data with intelligent forecasting.”


