Renukaswamy Murder Case: Darshan Seeks Better Bedding In Jail, Judge Questions Officials Over Poor Facilities

Bengaluru: Actor Darshan, currently lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail as an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, has told the court that the severe cold inside the prison is preventing him from sleeping at night. Darshan said he has been forced to sit in a corner of his cell wrapped in a small blanket, as the bedding provided by the jail authorities is inadequate to cope with the dropping temperatures.

Accused Produced Before Court

The case came up for hearing on Wednesday before the 57th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court. Six accused, including Darshan and co-accused Pavithra Gowda, were produced through video conference from Parappana Agrahara Jail. The remaining 11 accused, who are currently out on bail, appeared before the court in person.

Blankets Not Enough To Beat The Cold

After recording the attendance, Justice IP Naik was informed by accused Nagaraju that the cold inside the jail has increased considerably. He complained that the blanket issued by the jail authorities is not sufficient to protect them from the weather and that inmates are not being permitted to receive additional blankets brought from home.

Supporting this, Darshan told the court:“The blankets provided by the jail officials are not protecting us from the cold. Because of this, I cannot sleep at night. I am just sitting in a corner of the cell wrapped in a small blanket. Please instruct the jail officials to provide better blankets that can withstand the cold.”

Are They Asking for a Jewelled Blanket?:Judge

Responding sharply, Justice Naik questioned the jail official present via video conference.“What are the accused asking for? Are they asking for a jewelled blanket? Provide them with the facilities available as per the jail manual. Should the court have to give such instructions repeatedly?” the judge said, expressing displeasure over the situation.

The hearing was subsequently adjourned to December 3, with the court directing all accused to be present on that date.

Dispute Over Seized Money

During the proceedings, the Income Tax Department's counsel sought custody of the money seized from the accused in the case. Special Public Prosecutor P. Prasanna Kumar, appearing for the investigating officers, said he had no objection to the request.

However, Darshan's counsel, Sunil, opposed the plea, arguing that the Income Tax Department has no connection to the money seized in this case. He submitted that the funds should not be handed over to the department.